IRCTC’s Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan Yatra to start on July 1

June 16, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - MADURAI

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced an exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train and the conducted tour - Maa Vaishno Devi Darshan yatra would commence from July 1 to 12.

Speaking to media persons, IRCTC General Manager K. Ravikumar on Thursday said boarding and de-boarding points for the train is as follows: Kochuveli, Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Tripadripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpatti, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore.

The destinations include Hyderabad, Agra, Mathura, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Amritsar and Delhi. The IRCTC would charge ₹22,350 for economy class (Non A/C) and comfort class ₹40,380 (A/C).

With the primary objective of promoting tourism, the Indian Railways has given sizable concession for the tourists travelling on the IRCTC exclusive train, he said and added that they had been getting good response from the travelling public. The recently organised tour to Kasi had a tremendous response from the people of south, he replied to a query.

The train would have three AC class/SL class and at different destinations, they would be provided AC/non-AC hotel accommodation. Similarly, for road transfers too, the IRCTC would provide AC/Non AC vehicles. During the train travel, the passengers would have tour escort and security and that they would serve South Indian vegetarian all meals.

For those employed in Central and State government or public sector undertakings, they can avail LTC facility as per eligibility or company norms in the above AC train tours, Mr. Ravikumar said. For details, public can call: 9003140680 (Chennai), 8287932122 (Madurai), 8287932070 (Tiruchi) and 9003140655 (Coimbatore) respectively. They can also access www.irctctourism.com for online reservations, he said.