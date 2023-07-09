ADVERTISEMENT

IRCTC’s Aadi Amavasai Yathra to begin from Tirunelveli on August 7

July 09, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

IRCTC will be operating a Bharat Gaurav Train tour to pilgrimage centres in north India including, Omkareshwar, Mahahaleshwar, Haridwar and Gaya, from Tirunelveli.

The 12-day pilgrimage has been planned to commence on August 7 so that the pilgrims can offer their prayers at Gaya on Aadi Amavasai, said IRCTC’s south zone Group General Manager P. Rajalingam Basu.

“It would be an opportunity for the people from Tamil Nadu to pay their obeisance to their forefathers on Aadi Amavasai at a place where thousands of devotees from all over the country would congregate on that day,” he said.

The pilgrims are offered three third AC coaches and eight sleeper class coaches.

The package in sleeper class is ₹21,800 and for AC coaches it is ₹39,100.

The package includes AC/non-AC hotel accommodation, fresh up at destinations, AC/nonAC road transfers, onboard and off board south Indian vegetarian meals, tour escort, security on train and travel insurance.

“We have fine tuned our meals that suits the people of Tamil Nadu from our past experiences and feedback from passengers,” he added.

The passengers can board at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Triapdripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Chennai Egmore.

Among other places the pilgrims would visit are Rishikesh, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

