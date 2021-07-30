IRCTC tour to Hyderabad, Punjab and Jaipur from Aug.29

30 July 2021 19:22 IST

Madurai

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) is operating a Bharat Darshan special tourist train tour "Splendors of India" covering Hyderabad, Punjab, Jaipur and Gujarat from August 29 to September 9.

A statement said that the train would leave Madurai and go via Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Katpadi and MGR Chennai Central.

It would cover Hyderabad of Telengana with many museums, Amritsar of Punjab with Golden Temple, Jalian Wala Bhag Memorial, Jaipur of Rajasthan with incredible forts and Mahadevar sea temple with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the tallest Statue.

The package cost for the-12 day tour is ₹ 11,340 per person.

Features of the tour are train journey in sleeper class, accommodation in non-AC Hall/dharmashalas, non-AC road transfers, South Indian vegetarian food, tour escort and security for each coach.

Besides, the tourists would be provided with travel insurance, protection kit - sanitizer, mask, face shield and gloves.

Central/State Government employees can avail leave travel concession for the above pilgrimage tours. For reservations and details contact 8287931977.