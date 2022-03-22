IRCTC to operate special tourist train ‘Akshaya Tritiya Special Ganga Snan’ from Madurai

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will operate an exclusive special tourist train “Akshaya Tritiya Special Ganga Snan” from Madurai covering places such as Gaya, Varanasi, Allahabad, Haridwar, Delhi, Mathura, Agra and Hyderabad. The package cost for the 11 days tour from April 28 to May 8 is ₹19,900 per person including GST. The train journey will be in 3 AC / sleeper class; Accommodation will be provided in hotel rooms/non AC hall/ dharmashalas. Non-AC road transfers will be made. South Indian vegetarian food will be provided. Tour escort and security for each coach will be arranged. Travel insurance and protection kit such as sanitiser and masks will be provided. The IRCTC Tourism Information and Facilitation Centre at Tiruchi could be contacted in the mobile numbers 82879-32070 / 8287931974, a press release from IRCTC, South Zone said.



