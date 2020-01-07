IRCTC special tours from Tirunelveli

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, which is operating ‘Bharat Dharshan’ tour packages, has planned to organise two special tours from Tirunelveli in February and March.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, its Joint General Manager, South Zone, John Joseph, said the IRCTC, South Zone, had proposed to operate Bharat Darshan special tourist train tours from Tirunelveli for the first time.

The ‘Mahasivaratri Nava Jyotirlinga Special’ from Tirunelveli via Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Nellore, Vijayawada, Warangal covering Omkareshwar – Mahakaleshwar – Somnath – Triambakeshwar – Bhimshankar – Grushneshwar – AyundhNagnath - ParliVaijinath – Mallikarjuna Swamy will start from February 19 to March 2. Package cost for the 13 days tour is ₹ 15,320 per person.

The 14-day Ramayana Yatra Special from Tirunelveli via Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central covering Chitrakut Dham – Buxar – Raghunathpur - Sitamarhi – Janakpuri (Nepal) – Ayodhya - Nandigram – Allahabad – Shringaverpur- Nasik – Hampi will start on March 5. Package cost for the 14 days tour is ₹ 15,990 per person.

The journey will be in sleeper class and the passengers will be accommodated in non air-conditioned halls / dharmashalas. The fare includes non-air-conditioned road transfers, south Indian vegetarian food, tour escort, security for each coach.

The Central and State government employees can avail LTC for the above tours. IRCTC operates Rail Tour Package to Shirdi (every Wednesday) from Chennai. The IRCTC approved e-ticketing agents can book the above mentioned tour packages on pre-approved commission basis.

For reservations and details, interested persons may contact Tourism Information and Facilitation Center, Madurai Jn Railway Station: 8287931977 / 8287932122; Tiruchi Railway Station: 8287932070; Chennai Central Railway Station: 9003140680/ 8287932121 and Coimbatore: 9003140655, 8287931965

Website: www.irctctourism.com