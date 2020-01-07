IRCS to aid injured jallikattu players

MADURAI

Jallikattu, a popular bull-taming sport, is said to be one of the most dangerous sports. Unpredictability is intrinsic to this sport, during which a large number of tamers get injured.

To provide first aid to the injured players, a group of 10 volunteers belonging to the Indian Red Cross Society is deployed at the venues where the annual event takes place. When a player gets injured, these first responders rush inside the arena and provide timely first aid to arrest blood loss in order to save their lives.

The injured are then taken to the nearest Primary Health Centre for treatment. The players who are severely injured are referred to Government Rajaji Hospital.

A. Rajkumar, the coordinator of the group, said that for the last three years the team has provided first aid to injured players during the jallikattu events at Alanganallur, Palamedu and Avaniapuram.

“After the jallikattu protests, the judiciary gave more emphasis to prevent deaths due to jallikattu. Hence, the then Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao decided to deploy our team at these venues,” he said.

In each of these events, at least 200 injured players were treated, said S. Vimal, another member. “The main aim is to treat the injured as soon as possible. Unlike other accidents, the players suffer severe blood loss due to deep injuries after the attack of the bull,” he said.

On Tuesday, the volunteers were also given the training to ensure their safety while treating the injured. Explaining the difficulty during treatment, Mr. Vimal said, “sometimes the bull might return to the arena. Hence, we need to be extremely cautious to ensure the safety of the injured and the volunteers,” he said.

Mr. Rajkumar stressed that the spectators must follow rules and not cross the barricades to be safe.