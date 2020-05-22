IPPB helps unorganised workers avail COVID-19 relief

Around 20,600 accounts have been opened in India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) across Madurai district in the past 10 days. These accounts have been opened for unorganised workers registered with the Labour Department to help them avail their COVID-19 relief.

G. Vinoth Kumar, Senior Manager, India Post Payments Bank, Tallakulam Branch, said that out of one lakh unorganised sector workers who were eligible to avail the assistance in the district, nearly 30,000 did not have bank accounts. “So, based on information provided by the labour department, we have been opening bank accounts for them. Within the next few days, we will ensure that all the 30,000 unorganised sector workers have accounts with IPPB,” he said.

So far, assistance has been credited to the accounts of around 3,000 workers, he added.

A total of 280 post offices in the district have IPPB, where people have been visiting for the past few days to open bank accounts. As a measure to reduce crowding and follow personal distancing norms, around 330 postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks have been helping customers to open bank accounts at the doorstep.

R. Rajesh Kumar, a postman from Palanganatham, said they have been provided a smartphone and biometric device to help open accounts for customers. “A bank account can be opened within a few minutes if a customer knows his Aadhar number and is present to undergo fingerprint verification. The customer can maintain zero balance in the account and easily avail assistance of the government,” he said.

It has benefited customers as otherwise it would have been difficult for them to open bank accounts with banks amidst the lockdown, said D. Maheshwaran, Gramin Dak Sevak from Thumbaipatti village in Melur block. “Especially, people in rural areas have benefited largely as other banks had very minimal operations during the lockdown,” he added.

“Customers were happy when we delivered the credited amount at their doorstep,” said Mr. Rajesh Kumar.

With this, the customer base of the IPPB has increased manifold, said Mr. Vinoth Kumar. “Since the inauguration of the bank in 2018, we have had only 25,000 customers in the district. But, due to this move, our customer base will be expanded by additional 30,000 people,” he said.