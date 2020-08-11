IPPB does 15,000 AePS transactions during lockdown

A postman delivering cash to a resident of Maninagaram in Madurai on Tuesday.

11 August 2020 19:54 IST

Madurai

The postal department’s India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has conducted around 15,000 transactions worth ₹ 2 crore in Madurai district through Aadhaar-enabled Payments System (AePS) during lockdown starting from March 23.

K. Lekshmanan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Madurai Division, explained that through the AePS facility, a postman or Gramin Dak Sevak acts as a human ATM and delivers money at the doorstep of customers. The customers can also withdraw money from the nearest post office.

This service allows customers to withdraw up to ₹ 10,000 for each transaction from any of their Aadhaar-linked bank-accounts, using biometric authentication. According to postal department officials more than 300 Gramin Dak Sevaks and around 200 postman have been equipped with smartphones and biometric devices to provide banking services at the doorstep of the customers.

“All postmen use ‘micro ATM’ application on our smartphones to help customers in withdrawing their money through the AePS facility. A postman can deliver up to ₹ 50,000 every day,” said K. Packiaraj, a postman at Madurai Head Post Office.

Mr. Lekshmanan said that while the AePS facility was introduced last year, it became more popular during lockdown when public transportation was suspended.

“ It helped customers, especially the elderly, to withdraw money at their doorsteps without any additional charge. They also don't have to travel to far places or stand in queues to withdraw their money,” he added.

Aiming to benefit more customers, the Department has urged the public to withdraw Old Age Pension and financial assistance through other social security schemes, including PM KISAN scheme, through the AePS facility.