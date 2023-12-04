IOCL signs MoU with Heavy Water Board for supply of natural gas in Thoothukudi

December 04, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Heavy Water Board (HWB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for supplying natural gas on Monday.

The IOCL Executive Directors S. K. Jha and Shailesh Tiwari, Heavy Water Board Director V. V. S. A. Prasad and Chief Executive S. Satyaprakash were present at the signing ceremony.

The senior officials said that the MoU was a milestone achievement and the supply through the city gas distribution and agreement with the SPIC Fertilisers for synthesis gas supply, a raw material for the Heavy Water Plant here, would go a long way to meet requirements within the country and for exports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation of Heavy Water Plant here was suspended since 2007 due to failure of supply of synthesis gas from SPIC Fertilisers. Now, with the plant being revamped, it would be able to meet the requirements of Indian Nuclear Power Programme and among others.

The Heavy Water Plant here, which is a constituent unit of Department of Energy, employs the ammonia hydrogen mono-thermal exchange process to produce nuclear grade heavy water. The plant is integrated with SPIC and the commissioning activity would start from June 2024.

The officials said that the Heavy Water supply not only adopts a green fuel and reduces pollution, but also conserves the environment. The IOCL is an important player in Tamil Nadu and leads in India. The gas share in energy market would increase from 6.2 % to 15 % by 2030, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.