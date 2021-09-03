IOC Day celebrated

03 September 2021 20:10 IST

MADURAI

Marking the 62nd Indian Oil Day - quality and quantity campaign was launched in the city's outlets. According to a press release, the Q & Q campaign was being held at national level by the oil company with the objective of creating an awareness to consumers.

In Madurai Divisional office, the campaign was inaugurated at Thiagarajan Automobiles, Tallakulam, by A. Thirumalai Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), in the presence of S.Mahesh, Divisional Retail Head, IOCL, Madurai.

On the occasion, the officials briefed on the filter paper test, density check and five litre quantity check to customers. The awareness campaign will be available at all the IOC outlets and customers giving feedback on Q&Q will be given Xtra-reward points, they added.