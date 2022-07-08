‘Involve yourself in project works to learn’ 

360 students get offer letters from companies

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Seema Raj gives offer letter to a student of Velammal College of Engineering and Technology in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

In order to learn, students should actively involve themselves in project works and laboratory works and not restrict themselves only to books, said Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, Seema Raj.

Speaking at an event held at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology here on Friday, she advised the students to interact with the industry, which would enable them to have practical knowledge and understand how things actually worked.

C. Madhan of Madurai, an alumnus of Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute who cracked UPSC 2021 examinations to get into IPS, urged the students to chase their passion and not be complacent.

He asked them to be open to new ideas. Those who were not placed in companies through campus placements should not lose heart, he said. He urged them to work towards their goals and said they could also end up as entrepreneurs.

Chairman of Velammal Educational Trust M.V. Muthuramalingam asked the students to make the best of the opportunities provided to them.

Offer letters were issued to more than 360 students by companies through campus placements.

College Principal N. Suresh Kumar welcomed the gathering and Placement and Training Officer P. Srinivasaperumal proposed the vote of thanks.