Investigation into 2011 Kanniyakumari double murder case will be completed in three months, HC told

December 06, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State has told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the investigation into the 2011 double murder of forest guard Arumugam and his wife Yogeshwari, who were shot dead by unidentified persons on the Therur-Sucheendram road in Kanniyakumari district, would be completed in three months.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice L. Victoria Gowri was told by the State that the investigation into the case was transferred to the CB-CID in 2019. Arrests were made in the case. The investigation in the case will be completed and the chargesheet will be filed in three months, it was submitted.

Taking into account the submissions made, the court disposed of the petition filed in 2013 by G. Selestine of Nagercoil who sought a probe into the case by the CBI. The court observed that in case, the chargesheet was not filed within a reasonable time, it was open for the petitioner to agitate afresh.

