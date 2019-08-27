Investigation files in wealth case submitted to HC

Madurai

The Secretary to Public department on Tuesday submitted to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court files pertaining to the investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets against Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji in a sealed cover.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi adjourned the hearing in the public interest litigation petition filed by R. Mahendran of Madurai. The petitioner had complained that Mr. Bhalaji had declared that he had no known sources of income while contesting the Assembly election in 2011, though he was in possession of immovable and movable assets.

The court had directed the DVAC to probe allegations against the Minister from 1996, when he held the post of vice-president of the Tiruthangal town panchayat.