Investigate cases pertaining to illegal trade or sale of firearms swiftly, HC tells police officials

Taking into account the number of cases registered in the State pertaining to illegal trade or sale of firearms, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed police officials to conduct a thorough inquiry as per the Arms Act and the Arms Rules.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed police officials to monitor sale and possession of unlicensed arms. It would be a menace to society if it went unchecked, the court observed.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2018 by advocate A. Karmegam of Madurai who had sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the cases of illegal trade or sale of firearms reported in Tamil Nadu.

The court observed that It is no doubt true that proliferation of unlicensed arms trade or illegal possession of arms, if it goes unchecked, will be a threat to the security and interest of the nation. Pointing to the instances of crimes involving the use of unauthorised and unlicensed firearms, the court said that it should be curtailed. The court directed the police officials to take all earnest efforts in investigating the cases swiftly, without any lapse.