Investigate cases pertaining to illegal trade or sale of firearms swiftly, HC tells police officials

December 17, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking into account the number of cases registered in the State pertaining to illegal trade or sale of firearms, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed police officials to conduct a thorough inquiry as per the Arms Act and the Arms Rules.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed police officials to monitor sale and possession of unlicensed arms. It would be a menace to society if it went unchecked, the court observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed in 2018 by advocate A. Karmegam of Madurai who had sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the cases of illegal trade or sale of firearms reported in Tamil Nadu.

The court observed that It is no doubt true that proliferation of unlicensed arms trade or illegal possession of arms, if it goes unchecked, will be a threat to the security and interest of the nation. Pointing to the instances of crimes involving the use of unauthorised and unlicensed firearms, the court said that it should be curtailed. The court directed the police officials to take all earnest efforts in investigating the cases swiftly, without any lapse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US