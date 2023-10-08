HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Invention in the field of allopathy is need of the hour: GRH Dean

October 08, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
A. Rathinavel, Dean, Madurai Medical College, speaks at Pharmacy Alumni Association meeting in Madurai on Sunday.

A. Rathinavel, Dean, Madurai Medical College, speaks at Pharmacy Alumni Association meeting in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

“Invention in the field of allopathy in the State is not encouraging,” said A. Rathinavel, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

He was speaking at the Pharmacy Alumni Association meeting of Madurai Medical College (MMC) on Sunday. Alumni from the 1964-2021 batch were present. The association, through the fund sourced from its members, donated medicinal plants, drip irrigation system, etc., - all worth ₹3 lakh - to set up a garden on the college campus.  

Books, shelves and other essentials for a library were also donated to the college. Medical equipment like ampoule filling machine, tablet punching machine, were donated to the college.  

Dr. Rathinavel said, “Alumni meetings are emotional as everyone is filled with nostalgia, recollecting the time spent at the college and friends.” 

He said the process of identifying a site for construction of a hostel for pharmacy students was going on. He sought the help of the association to help find a land. 

He urged the students to work towards inventing new medicines, as invention in the field of allopathy was disappointing in the State.  “We felt the need for our own medicines during the time of COVID-19 when we used to track every medicine till its arrival at the hospital,” he added.  

“Pharma companies produce medicines only through a formula and procedure they obtain from the inventors but this has be changed to a situation where they produce our own medicines. Students should study with the aim of inventing new medicines for our people’s diseases,” he added.

A. Abdul Hasan Sadali, Principal, College of Pharmacy, Madurai Medical College, and other professors of the pharmacy department were present. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.