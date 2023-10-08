Invention in the field of allopathy is need of the hour: GRH Dean

October 08, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

“Invention in the field of allopathy in the State is not encouraging,” said A. Rathinavel, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

He was speaking at the Pharmacy Alumni Association meeting of Madurai Medical College (MMC) on Sunday. Alumni from the 1964-2021 batch were present. The association, through the fund sourced from its members, donated medicinal plants, drip irrigation system, etc., - all worth ₹3 lakh - to set up a garden on the college campus.

Books, shelves and other essentials for a library were also donated to the college. Medical equipment like ampoule filling machine, tablet punching machine, were donated to the college.

Dr. Rathinavel said, “Alumni meetings are emotional as everyone is filled with nostalgia, recollecting the time spent at the college and friends.”

He said the process of identifying a site for construction of a hostel for pharmacy students was going on. He sought the help of the association to help find a land.

He urged the students to work towards inventing new medicines, as invention in the field of allopathy was disappointing in the State. “We felt the need for our own medicines during the time of COVID-19 when we used to track every medicine till its arrival at the hospital,” he added.

“Pharma companies produce medicines only through a formula and procedure they obtain from the inventors but this has be changed to a situation where they produce our own medicines. Students should study with the aim of inventing new medicines for our people’s diseases,” he added.

A. Abdul Hasan Sadali, Principal, College of Pharmacy, Madurai Medical College, and other professors of the pharmacy department were present.