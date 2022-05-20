"Inundation of Periyar bus stand not changed even after renovation"

Su. Venkatesan, MP, addresses the DISHA meeting in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The poor upkeep of toilets and storm water drainage facilities in the renovated Periyar bus stand was highlighted at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here on Thursday.

One of the panel members, S.K. Ponnuthai, complained that the toilet facilities for the women were inadequate and was not properly maintained. "Inundation of Periyar bus stand due to rain in the past has not changed even after the renovation. During a recent rain, women faced difficulty as they had to to wade through the rainwater to reach the bus stand," she said.

Responding to her, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan said that storm water drainage facility had been provided for quick draining of rainwater. "If required, additional drainage facility could be put there," he said.

Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, who chaired the meeting, insisted that a resting room, with dining facility should be provided to the crew of TNSTC at the newly-inagurated bus stand.

Mr. Karthikeyan said that the construction work of Convention Centre on Tamukkam ground would get over by next month.

Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan complained about poor drainage facilities and mixing of sewage with drinking water in his Assembly constituency. "Not a day passes off without scores of complaint about this anomaly in my constituency," he said.

The Commissioner said that besides plan to replace British-era underground drainge system, efforts were being taken for temporary restoration works to prevent mixing of sewage with drinking water.

Virudhunagar MP,B. Manickam Tagore raised the issue of bad roads and lack of undergound drainage facility in added wards in Tirunagar, Tirupparankundram and Avaniapuram. "It looks like the people of those 15 wards are subjected to punishment for the corporation having annexed those urban and rural panchayats 10 years back, due to poor rooads, drinking water shortage and lack of UGD," he said.

The Corporation plans to provide drinking water and UGD facility and the work is expected to be completed by December 2023, the Commissioner said.

Another member complained of paltry quantity of vegetables being used for cooking food supplied to noon-meal scheme beneficiaries due to lack of proper supervision.

Minister for Registration P. Moorthi flayed the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board officials for inordinate delay in providing drinking water supply to over 1 lakh residents in few wards of Madurai Corporation in his Madurai East Assembly constituency. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar wanted the officials to stick to the present schedule of work to provide water supply by June-end. "These people having been denied drinking water for nearly 11 years," he said.

Lack of streetlights for a long stretch of Theni Main Road near Madurai Kamaraj University was taken to the notice of the officials.

Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan complained that officials of Department of Horticulture were not sharing details of various government schemes with the elected representatives so that the benefits reached the needy.

Madurai Mayor Indirani Pon Vasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and elected-representatives of local bodies and officials of various government departments participated in the meeting.