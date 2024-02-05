ADVERTISEMENT

Introduce Vande Bharat Express between Madurai and Bengaluru: Vaiko

February 05, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

General Manager of Southern Railway scheduled to hold a meeting with MPs from Madurai Division on February 29; Vaiko submits a memorandum listing several demands

The Hindu Bureau

With the railways yet to implement its promise of introduing a day train between Madurai and Bengaluru, Vaiko has demanded introducing of Vande Bharat train between the two cities. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has urged the Southern Railway to introduce Vande Bharat Express train between Madurai and Bengaluru as the railways’ 10-year-old promise of introducing a day train between the two cities remains on paper.

As Southern Railway general manager R.N. Singh is scheduled to meet the MPs elected from the constituencies under the Madurai Division in Madurai on February 29, Mr. Vaiko has submitted his memorandum to the general manager lisiting the demands on behalf of commuters.

Mr. Vaiko, in his memorandum, said besides increasing the number of platforms in Tirunelveli and Shencottai Railway Stations, steps should be taken to double the railway track in the Shencottai–Tenkasi–Tirunelveli Junction section. A bypass line should be laid at Tenkasi to avoid reversals. Platform length should be increased in Tenkasi and Shencottai stations.

Stop at Kallidaikurichi

A stop should be provided at Kallidaikurichi for the Paalaruvi Express, at Sattur and Kovilpatti for Chennai–Kanniyakumari, Chennai–Tiruchendur, Coimbatore–Nagercoil, Tirunelveli–Dadar Weekly, Rameswaram–Kanniyakumari and Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express trains and at Kovilpatti for Vande Bharat Express.

Madurai–Coimbatore Express train should be extended to Tirunelveli. Additional trains should be introduced to Coimbatore from Shencottai and Rameswaram. The arrival timing of Mysore Express (16236) in Madurai should be changed to 6.30 a.m. instead of 7.25 a.m. to help passengers from Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts arriving in Madurai to take the train (06504) that leaves Madurai at 7.10 a.m.

The Erode–Tirunelveli train should be extended to Shencottai via Cheranmahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, and Tenkasi.

As the railways is yet to fulfil its 10-year-old promise of introduing a day train between Madurai and Bengaluru, a Vande Bharat Train should be introduced in this section. The Tirunelveli–Mumbai Weekly Express should be converted into daily service considering the high patronage.

Conversion of Shencottai–Tambaram tri-weekly express into daily service, Tirunelveli–Mettupalayam weekly special train as regular weekly express, upgrading of Silambu Express as ‘super fast’ express with 24 coaches with more sleeper coaches were the other main demands listed in the memorandum submitted by Mr. Vaiko.

