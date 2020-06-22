‘Introduce free classes through TV, online platforms for special children’

As closure of special schools is expected to continue for some more months owing to the pandemic, educators and parents of children with special needs have urged the government to introduce free classes through television and online platforms to guide the parents on handling the children.

Some special schools and non-governmental organisations in the city have reached out to parents through phone and have sent videos to guide them on framing a routine for their children.

KS.P. Janardhan Babu, Director, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, which runs Aakaash Special School, said that their special educators tell the parents on how to keep their children engaged with household chores. There are also webinars conducted on parenting of special children during the lockdown.

“However, there are still many students who do not have access to such options”, says S. Vignesh, Correspondent of Gurukrupa Special School, which also conducts online classes for their children.

“Though some schools are conducting online classes, parents are unable to pay for them owing to their financial distress. Many parents from underprivileged families in rural areas also do not have access to such classes,” said M. Sasi Rekha, a special educator.

Stressing upon the need to guide the parents, Mr. Vignesh said “with limited outdoor activities and change in their routine, the special children can become violent, unless they are engaged. Hence, parents must be sensitised on how to keep the children engaged by forming an activity-based schedule.”

The lockdown has also made it difficult for parents to attend special therapy classes, said Saravanan Indravel, a parent.

“But, speech and occupational therapists can teach simple techniques that the parents can teach their children at homes,” said Mr. Vignesh.

Hence, the government can introduce scheduled free online classes and television programmes for special children too, said A. Chandrasekar, another parent.

“They can even have experts give counselling for parents on their mental well being,” according to Mr. Chandrasekar.

Johny Tom Varghese, State Commissioner for Differently Abled, said that works are under way to conduct online classes for special children by the Department of Welfare of the Differently Abled.

“After formulating syllabus and necessary infrastructure, online classes will be introduced,” Mr. Varghese said.