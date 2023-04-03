Intra-party feud out in the open as DMK councillors challenge Mayor

April 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MADURAI

At least five to eight councillors from the DMK, led by senior functionary M. Jayaraman, raised the issue of non-allocation of a room on the Corporation premises causing a major embarrassment to the ruling party members. The issue appeared to have left Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth disgusted.

After the Mayor had presented her budget last week, the Corporation Council meeting was convened on Monday to discuss the budgetary allocation. When the meeting was called to order, the DMK members led by Mr. Jayaraman came to the well of the council hall. Flashing a copy of ‘Murasoli,’ he asked the Mayor to explain why he was not allocated a room. “As the leader of the DMK councillors in Madurai Corporation council, I am entitled for one. The party high command has appointed me. I have given a letter to the Mayor to allot a room in January. But there has been no response till now,” he said.

Trying to put an end to the issue, the Mayor said that she also had taken the issue with the authorities concerned and was waiting for a response. When Mr. Jayaraman and a few councillors challenged the Mayor for not obeying the party diktat, chaos prevailed for the next few minutes and nothing was audible. A disgusted Mayor ordered the police to clear those obstructing the meeting. Immediately, some senior members pacified the agitators and forced them to take their seats following which the meeting resumed.

The intra-party feud showed the DMK in poor light, said a former MLA of the party, but claimed that the seniors would take corrective action at the appropriate forum. The support for the Mayor in the council looked very thin as a majority of the zonal chairpersons and other councillors remained mute spectators.

When the Congress councillors led by Karthikeyan wanted the Mayor to bring order, some of the DMK councillors picked up a fight with their ally. The lone VCK and Communist councillors (allies of the DMK) also chose to be passive. The AIADMK councillors were quietly watching the fight between the Mayor and her opponents. At one point, when things looked like a free for all, AIADMK leader Solai Raja insisted that they be allowed to talk on public issues and the budget.