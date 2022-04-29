Intra-party election: DMK cadre clash at party office

Unsavory incidents were witnessed in the DMK’s Tirunelveli central district office at Vannarpet here on Friday following scuffle between two groups of the ruling party cadre over filing of nomination for the ongoing intra-party election.

As filing of nomination for the posts of area secretaries is going on, former Tirunelveli MLA N. Maalai Raja and former chairman of Thatchanalliur Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation and councilor of ward 3 P. Subramanian arrived at the office with their supporters to file the nominations even as another group of candidates were filing their papers.

When an altercation broke out between the two groups, it became a scuffle within a few minutes to trigger tension at Vannarpet.

Even as they were beating and throwing water bottles at each other, the police deployed at the DMK office in anticipation of intra-party clash, intervened. Bearing a few blows landed on them, the police restored normalcy.

Since none of them filed any complaint with the police, no case was registered in connection with the clash between the two groups of the DMK.