Intra-party clash in DMK surfaces again in Ramnad; LPF members resort to sit-in dharna in TNSTC depot

July 02, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The intra-party clash between different groups in the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Ramanathapuram district has surfaced again.

With the presence of senior member and Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Welfare Minister R.S. Raja Kannappan, DMK district secretary Kadar Basha alias Muthuramalingam, who is also an MLA and the Lok Sabha MP Nawaz Kani (IUML, an ally of the DMK), three different groups are functioning in Ramanathapuram district, according to the party functionaries.

On June 17, a clash erupted at a government function to distribute prizes to the winners of the CM’s Trophy for the Sports Meet between the Minister’s supporters and MP’s followers.

The issue was that before the MP arrived, the officials had commenced the function and prizes were distributed. This irked the MP. When Mr. Nawaz Kani enquired with the officials, the Collector explained that the Minister had to leave for another engagement and hence they preponed it. Suddenly, a supporter came in and pushed down the Collector.

Initially, the police and the DMK attempted to play down the issue. However, after the video went viral, the police registered a case and arrested Vijayaramu (42), a supporter of the MP and sent him to judicial custody. When the case came up two days ago for hearing, the Judicial Magistrate has again extended the custody till July 14.

Even as the issue was yet to die, another incident in the district has surfaced.

On June 25, the LPF (Labour Progressive Federation), a wing of the DMK’s office bearers allegedly fought in front of the Transport Department officials in a depot in Ramanathapuram.

Following unruly scenes, a video exchanging foul language between the office-bearers went viral on social media. At one point, an office-bearer, identified as Saravanan, working as a driver in the TNSTC was informed that he would be suspended.

When the officials issued the suspension order, Saravanan refused to take it and instead resorted to a sit-in stir inside the depot at 3.30 a.m. on June 30.

Due to this, three mofusil buses to Madurai, Thoothukudi and Pattukottai were delayed. Police and officials from the TNSTC intervened and pacified them to disperse following which the vehicles left after an hour late, police said.

A senior functionary in Chennai told The Hindu that they would take disciplinary action and the high command was seized of the matter. “Already, our leader (CM) has instructed all the party functionaries to work together and not to indulge in actions which caused a dent to the party and government,” he added.

