Interview suspended

THOOTHUKUDI

Interview for the personal assistant post in the Department of Animal Husbandry was suspended on Thursday.

As the interview to fill 30 posts of personal assistant in the Department of Animal Husbandry in the district started on Monday, 1,400 candidates were interviewed per day by 15 interview boards as 10,891 had applied for the posts.

Even as the interview was about to be held up to May 2, the exercise was suspended from Thursday onwards, citing ‘administrative reasons.’ As the announcement made on Wednesday night did not reach most of the candidates, those who came to the Veterinary Hospital at New Colony on Thursday morning for the interview, picked up argument with the officials.

However, they were pacified by the officials and asked to appear for the interview after the fresh announcement was made in this connection.