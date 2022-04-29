Intervention of Collector ensures smooth procurement of paddy

Paddy being procured from farmers at a paddy procurement center at Athur in Dindigul district. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Due to the swift action taken by Dindigul Collector S Visakan, procurement of paddy from farmers has picked up at the Direct Purchase Centres (PDCs) at Athur, here on Tuesday.

For the past 15 years, DPCs have been opened at Athur, Sithayankottai and Chittoor in Dindigul district.

Farmers in these regions cultivate IR 51 variety of paddy.

On March 7, a new DPC was opened at Athur, the highest paddy cultivating area in the district.

But the farmers pointed out various irregularities in the procurement of paddy. They also said that there was discrepancy in selecting the yield from farmers as some of the produce had been affected in the recent rains.

Following complaints lodged by the farmers, Collector S. Viasakan visited the DPC at Athur recently. Two measuring machines were brought to the centre and smooth procurement of paddy began at a rapid pace.

According to the DPC officials, 1,012 tonnes of paddy have been procured from farmers so far within 46 days of opening of the centre at Athur.

So far, 25,322 bags containing 40 kg paddy per bag, have been transported from the centre to the Tamil Nadu warehouse godown in Dindigul, they said.