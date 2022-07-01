Internet educational radio station ‘Kalvichaaral’ launched for school students in Dindigul district

A dedicated internet educational radio station ‘Kalvichaaral’ for school students was launched in Dindigul district on Friday.

According to a press release, Chief Educational Officer C. Karuppasamy said that the show will be aired during lunch breaks – from 12.40 p.m. to 1.10 p.m. – on working days on www.zeno.fm/radio/kalvichaaral/.

The students can listen to the show consisting of moral stories, songs, poetry, general knowledge titbits etc. The show is catered for students studying in Government High and High Secondary Schools, Government-Aided High and Higher Secondary Schools and Private Higher Secondary Schools in the four educational districts of Dindigul, Palani, Batlagundu and Vedasandur.

School teachers have been instructed to ensure the programmes are broadcasted through loudspeakers on the school premises during the lunch breaks. Block Education Officers have been instructed to share the link with all the school authorities of primary and middle schools in their blocks.

Creative entries or performances from students and teachers will be broadcasted, stated the release. The entries must be within three minutes, recorded clearly on their mobile phone without disturbances and should be sent in an mp3 format.

Mr Karuppasamy said that the platform would help students in various schools to be exposed to more ideas and exhibit talents of the student and teaching communities. An educational department official said that the aim of launching the radio station was to provide relief to students between their classes.

To submit entries contact: 9842168680 for students in Elementary and Middle School, 8870244941 for students in High School, 9842621123 for students in Higher Secondary School.