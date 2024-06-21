ADVERTISEMENT

International Yoga Day observed

Updated - June 21, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 07:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Students participate in the World Yoga Day at VOC Stadium in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

International Yoga Day was observed in the district on Friday.

 Students from various schools participated in the yoga session organised at VOC Ground, Palayamkottai, and the students and faculty members of Government Siddha Medical College, Palayamkottai, conducted a yoga session on the college premises.

 NCC cadets organised yoga event in St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, and Magdalene Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Rahmath Nagar.

 In Kanniyakumari, NCC cadets participated in the yoga session at Kanniyakumari beach.

