Madurai

International Yoga Day celebrated

Vivekananda College, along with Madurai Kamaraj University, jointly celebrated International Yoga Day on Monday.

The event was held through online platform under the guidance of Vivekananda College secretary Swami Vedananda.

College principal T. Venkatesan delivered a speech on the benefits of yoga.

MKU Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan, faculty members and their families, and students performed various yoga asanas at their homes under the guidance of the yoga teacher.

Mr. Krishnan said yoga was part of everyday routine of people of ancient times. Performing yoga daily would benefit the mind and body.


