International Yoga Day celebrated in Madurai

Published - June 08, 2024 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the yoga event organised by Ministry of Tourism in Madurai on Saturday.

Participants at the yoga event organised by Ministry of Tourism in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Ministry of Tourism and Mahatma Gandhi Yoga Institute along with Indian Yoga Association organised a yoga event here on Saturday to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga. 

The event, which was organised near Theppakulam, to observe the transformative capability of yoga, witnessed a footfall of about 300 adults and children. 

The event began with the presidential address given by the president of Mahatma Gandhi Yoga Institute, T. Ravichandran. “Nowadays yoga is practiced all over the world. Yoga, which has preventive, curative and sustenance values, is very helpful for stress management, diabetes control and other health related issues. Modern day yoga has made it easy for those who practice it,” he said. 

Along with the yoga performance, several important asanas like surya namaskar, pranayama and relaxing techniques were taught to the participants.  

Participants made use of yoga mats, t-shirts, and caps provisioned by the tourism department. Further, participants were awarded participation certificates. 

