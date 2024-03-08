International Women’s Day celebrated

March 08, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

International Women’s Day was celebrated in the district on Friday.

Led by Dean Revathi Balan, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital staff participated in the celebration held on the hospital premises. “We have an enviable strength of 1,256 women staff, including doctors, nurses, clerks and other workers,” the Dean said.

As part of the celebrations, 100 saplings were planted on the hospital premises, and a water purifier was commissioned for the benefit of patients and their attendants.

Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathy inaugurated the planting of 1 lakh tree saplings in SIPCOT Industrial Complex. Students and the faculty of Mother Teresa Engineering College, Vagaikulam participated in the exercise.

