ADVERTISEMENT

International Women’s Day celebrated

March 08, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Staff of Tirunelveli Medical College HospitaI take part in International Women’s Day celebration on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

International Women’s Day was celebrated in the district on Friday.

 Led by Dean Revathi Balan, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital staff participated in the celebration held on the hospital premises.  “We have an enviable strength of 1,256 women staff, including doctors, nurses, clerks and other workers,” the Dean said.

As part of the celebrations, 100 saplings were planted on the hospital premises, and a water purifier was commissioned for the benefit of patients and their attendants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathy inaugurated the planting of 1 lakh tree saplings in SIPCOT Industrial Complex. Students and the faculty of Mother Teresa Engineering College, Vagaikulam participated in the exercise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US