International Women’s Day celebrated

TIRUNELVELI

The International Women’s Day was celebrated in southern districts on Tuesday.

Students of St. Ignatius College of Education took out a procession from their college near Palayamkottai bus-stand. The rally on ‘women’s safety’ reached the starting point after traversing St. Xavier’s College, St. John’s College and the adjoining places with principal Rev. Dr. A. Vasanthi Medona and correspondent Rev. Sr. Gemma leading the students. Rev. Sr. Mary Selestina, Superior, flagged off the rally.

Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan participated in the Women’s Day celebrations organised in Rani Anna Government College for Women along with former mayor Bhuvaneshwari.

On behalf of Kanniyakumari district administration, a range of events were organised on Tuesday to mark the Women’s Day, in which Collector M. Aravind participated and took a photograph with the women officials attached to various departments in the Collectoate.