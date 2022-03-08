International Women’s Day celebrated by colleges, organisations

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar presents sports kits to youth club members during Women’s Day celebration at Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar felicitated women volunteers who contributed to women’s welfare at International Women’s Day celebration, organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Madurai District, in connection with Neighbourhood Youth Parliament, at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

The Collector honoured nine women volunteers from different organisations and institutions with mementos and distributed sports kits to youth club members.

While interacting with students on ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,’ the UN-proclaimed theme for this year, Parveen Rose, panchayat book-keeper from Mangulam, said, “I was able to go to work with the support of my husband and self-help groups as my parents were against the idea.” The platform to prove herself boosted her confidence, she added.

The Collector highlighted the importance of education, especially to land a job to be financially independent. He explained how motherhood often paused a woman’s career, which should change with time.

Speaking at the Round Table Dialogue on ‘Break the Bias’, at Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Rural Institute For Socio-Legal Studies (SOCO Trust), advocate S. Selva Gomathi, Managing Trustee, highlighted the need for more women-friendly toilets for the physically challenged on court premises.

The discussions touched upon demands for increasing reservation for women in higher judiciary to 50% and ratifying International Labour Organization Convention No. 190 on ‘Eliminating Violence and Harassment in the world of work’ by the Centre.

Nirmala Mohan, retired Emeritus Professor of Senthamil College, addressed the students on ‘Penendru Piranthuvittal’, at the Women’s Day event at M.S.S. Wakf Board College. She stressed the need to learn self-defence to be fearless and independent.

The Centre for Women’s Studies, in collaboration with NSS, organised Women’s Day celebration at Lady Doak College, in which Dr. Aneesh Sekhar spoke on the importance of breaking barriers and being independent.

The Women Empowerment Cell of Fatima College conducted an event, where G.M. Uma, chartered president and founder of Lions Club of Dubai Diamonds, Dubai, motivated the students to become future entrepreneurs.

Bhanumathi Ganesh, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, said women were empowered by continuous learning and clear vision.

At the Women’s Day celebration held at M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, K. Srividya, a waste management consultant, was presented International Women’s Day Award - 2022. She said her journey from being a homemaker to becoming a waste management consultant was possible only because of her family’s support.

R. Sujatha, Principal, Subbalakshmi Lakshmipathy College of Science, highlighted the roles played by men in ensuring a woman's success.