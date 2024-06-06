ADVERTISEMENT

International Level Crossing Awareness Day observed

Published - June 06, 2024 10:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of International Level Crossing Awareness Day that falls on June 6, programmes were held in the city on Thursday to stress the importance of people’s safety.

Madurai Division of Southern Railways conducted a yatra, which was falgged off by Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava. Senior Divisional Safety Officer Mohaidheen Pitchai was present. An event was held at Level Crossing No.15 between Silaiman and Tiruppuvanam on the Madurai - Rameswaram line. Pamphlets on safety were handed over to people.

Seventy-four cases of vehicles hitting the level crossing gates were registered in the past year in Madurai division.

