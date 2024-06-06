GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

International Level Crossing Awareness Day observed

Published - June 06, 2024 10:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of International Level Crossing Awareness Day that falls on June 6, programmes were held in the city on Thursday to stress the importance of people’s safety.

Madurai Division of Southern Railways conducted a yatra, which was falgged off by Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava. Senior Divisional Safety Officer Mohaidheen Pitchai was present. An event was held at Level Crossing No.15 between Silaiman and Tiruppuvanam on the Madurai - Rameswaram line. Pamphlets on safety were handed over to people.

Seventy-four cases of vehicles hitting the level crossing gates were registered in the past year in Madurai division.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.