International Level Crossing Awareness Day observed

The Madurai Division of the Southern Railway on Thursday observed the International Level Crossing Awareness Day.

Divisional Railway Manager V. R. Lenin, and Senior Divisional Safety Officer S. Manoharan, flagged off a mobile propaganda vehicle on the occasion.

The team members distributed pamphlets to the road users at road junctions, petrol bunks, level crossing gates and toll gates on the need to follow safety measures while crossing level crossing. Road users were asked to give way to running trains first at the level crossing gates and to allow the gate keepers to do their official duty, a statement said.

In Madurai Division, 241 unmanned level crossings were converted as subways. While 94 road over bridges were constructed in lieu of level crossings , works are under way to provide 61 new road over bridges. A total of 30 level crossing gates got interlocking facility in the last fiscal and 18 more gates would get this facility in this fiscal to ensure safe running of trains, the statement added.