International Documentary Film Festival gets underway at MKU

March 01, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - MADURAI

The next 25 years are crucial for the development of the country and that is why our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly termed this vision as ‘Amrit Kaal,’ said Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Bihar here on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the 14th Prakriti International Documentary Film Festival organised by the Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), in collaboration with Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), Madurai Kamaraj University.

“Education is at the top in Mr Modi’s priority list. Today’s youth has to be well equipped since they are a talented lot. We must act and create an environment for them so as not to be blamed by the youngsters in the future for having let them down or having misguided them,” he added. Mr Arlekar noted that the National Education Policy is student-centric and “not infrastructure-centric.”

Speaking of conserving the environment, he recalled how Goa Legislative Assembly went fully digital during the Assembly proceedings when he was its Speaker in 2014. He reiterated how 1,298 trees were saved from being cut when they went paperless.

Twenty films, shortlisted by a team of eminent jury from over 80 entries, are slated to be screened during the festival. The films, made by individual filmmakers, students, have been categorised into four categories– environment, development, human rights and Swachh Bharat.

The winners in each category would be felicitated on the concluding day on March 3 and would be awarded a trophy, a certificate and a cash of ₹ 50,000.

MKU Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar, Director of CEC Jagat Bhushan Nadda, Joint Director of CEC Sunil Mehru and others were present.