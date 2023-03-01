March 01, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - MADURAI

The Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), in collaboration with Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC), Madurai Kamaraj University, is organising the 14th Prakriti International Documentary Film Festival from March 1 to 3 on the university premises.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Director of CEC Jagat Bhushan Nadda said the CEC annually organised the Prakriti International Documentary Film Festival to encourage filmmakers, film enthusiasts and to make youth aware of issues like the environment, development, human rights and Swachh Bharat (or clean India campaign).

During the film festival, 20 films, previewed and selected by a team of eminent jury, would be screened. MKU Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar was present.

