International documentary and short film festival under way

December 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

‘Marupakkam,’ a forum for documentary films, along with educational institutions, media organisations, trade unions and cultural groups organised 25th Madurai international documentary and short film festival from December 1. 

As the forum organised various seminars and workshops at multiple venues related to documentary film-making and film-making in general through many notable personalities in the field, it started screening films and documentaries from Tuesday. 

The screening which would continue till December 10 will have films from many countries like Italy, France, Spain, Brazil, Russian Federation, ISA, and Turkey among others.  

Around 170 films from across the world will be screened at different venues in Madurai till December 10. Further, 20 filmmakers across India will also present their films and will take part in the interactions with the audience.  

The films will be screened from 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. at Lady Doak College, Madurai Kamaraj University, Arul Anandhar College, Ideas Centre (Vaazhai Thoppu) and MUTA hall (Kaka Thoppu) on December 6,7,8,9 and 10 respectively. 

In addition to this, screenings from 5. 30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m at Y.M.C.A hall and Kaleidoscope Hall at Iyer Bungalow would be held.  

Interested people can register through the contact number: 9940642044/9444025348. 

