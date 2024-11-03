GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International conference on fungal applications held at MKU

Published - November 03, 2024 09:01 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

An international conference on fungal applications in agriculture, industry and biomedical process was held recently at School of Biological Sciences in Madurai Kamaraj University. 

The conference which was held in association with Mycological Society of India and Microbiologist Society of India educated participants on the importance of various fungi and the need to study them further to understand in whole sense.  

G. Kumaresan, Chairperson, School of Biological Sciences, delivered the welcome address and expressed the need for research on unexplored fungi at their genome level to know the full extent of usage of fungi for the all-round welfare and development of mankind. 

V. Shanmugaiah, Assistant Professor, School of Biological Sciences, spoke on the aim of the conference and stated the importance of fungi as a precious bioresource found in our ecosystem. 

“Beneficial fungal organisms such as Trichoderma viride and Trichoderma harzianum were used as biofertilizers through various formulations by our farmers and different types of molecules identified from the fungi against plant fungal pathogens and bacterial pathogens in modern day agriculture,” he added.

Published - November 03, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.