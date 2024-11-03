International conference on fungal applications held at MKU

An international conference on fungal applications in agriculture, industry and biomedical process was held recently at School of Biological Sciences in Madurai Kamaraj University.

The conference which was held in association with Mycological Society of India and Microbiologist Society of India educated participants on the importance of various fungi and the need to study them further to understand in whole sense.

G. Kumaresan, Chairperson, School of Biological Sciences, delivered the welcome address and expressed the need for research on unexplored fungi at their genome level to know the full extent of usage of fungi for the all-round welfare and development of mankind.

V. Shanmugaiah, Assistant Professor, School of Biological Sciences, spoke on the aim of the conference and stated the importance of fungi as a precious bioresource found in our ecosystem.

“Beneficial fungal organisms such as Trichoderma viride and Trichoderma harzianum were used as biofertilizers through various formulations by our farmers and different types of molecules identified from the fungi against plant fungal pathogens and bacterial pathogens in modern day agriculture,” he added.