‘Internal rift’ in GTMCH hits radiological investigations, treatment

March 13, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The ongoing ‘internal conflict’ in Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (GTMCH) has seriously brought down the number of radiological investigations being done every day and consequently the quality of medical treatment to the poor patients coming to this hospital from various parts of the district.

The Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital receives up to 2,500 outpatients a day while 1,000 in-patients undergo treatment in this hospital at any given time.

While 10% of the outpatients (around 250 patients a day) and more than 80% of the in-patients would require radiological investigations like CT scan, MRI scan and ultrasonography, only 50 outpatients and 70 in-patients and 50 outpatients are taken up for radiological investigations, the patients complain.

The Department of Radiology has 8 radiologists, 11 radiographers, 5 dark room assistants and an office attender besides 1 staff nurse 2 female nursing assistants 6 nursing students are posted in rotation daily.

On an average X rays are taken for 140 to 150 patients, ultrasonogram is done for 50 to 60 outpatients, 70 to 90 in-patients, CT scan is done for 90 to 100 patients and MRI scan is done for 20 to 30 patients. In this MRI scan is outsourced to a private scan centre and the result is reported through online. However, the ‘unresolved internal rift’ has seriously affected the number of patients undergoing radiological investigations every day.

“We are being forced to wait for at least 3 days for radiological investigations for reasons best known to the doctors here. To make things worse, we’re forced to wait for the results one more day,” a lady patient from Vilaathikulam taluk said.

Sources in the hospital say the Department of Radiology has 8 doctors and admit that ongoing “internal conflict” had badly hit the radiological investigations and subsequent treatment.

“When one radiologist was serving in Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital between 2002 and 2006, he would investigate up to 120 patients a day. Now, the Department of Radiology has 8 doctors, who are attending just 50 outpatients and 70 in-patients a day. Some of the radiologists go out abruptly before noon after reporting for duty in the morning. It is not good for the hospital and the poor patients coming to the hospital with the hope of getting early remedy to their ailments,” a senior nurse said.

A doctor from another department said the ongoing conflict is affecting the essential patient services and causing inconvenience to the patients as they are asked to come the next day or so.

“This delay in getting USG scan results, the delay in diagnosis and delayed treatment has affected the patients badly. When requested by the hospital administration, a few doctors are refusing to cooperate and to provide essential services for the needy patients,” said the doctor.

Dean G. Sivakumar too admitted that he was taking steps for improving the quality of treatment for the poor patients by involving all radiologists.

“A meeting in this connection is to be conducted on Thursday (March 14) to discuss this serious problem,” Dr. Sivakumar said.

The hospital sources also said Secretary, Department of Public Health, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who was informed about this unpleasant situation prevailing in the hospital, apparently spoke to the Dean on Wednesday and warned the hospital authorities to set things right immediately to ensure better treatment to the patients.

Minister for Social Welfare and Thoothukudi MLA P. Geetha Jeevan assured that she would look into this issue immediately to ensure smooth functioning of the Department of Radiology.

“Patients’ welfare is our priority and hence the problems will be solved at the earliest,” Ms. Geetha said.