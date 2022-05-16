Intermittent landslides hamper rescue efforts at Adaimithippaankulam stone quarry

The operation will resume today after getting the opinion of geologists, says official

NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after a landslide at the stone quarry at Adaimithipankulam in Tirunelveli on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

The operation will resume today after getting the opinion of geologists, says official

Intermittently falling stones affected the operation being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to rescue the three persons trapped inside a 300-feet quarry at Adaimithippaankulam in Tirunelveli on Monday. In all, six persons were trapped following a rockslide late on Saturday. Two of them were rescued and a third person died on Sunday.

Even though the 30-member squad from the NDRF’s Arakkonam base arrived here on Sunday after a 10-hour arduous journey, they had to wait till dawn to start the search and rescue operation after completing all preliminary preparations at night. Even as they were continuing their operation, braving the heat and humidity, minor landslides occurred intermittently.

However, the personnel continued their efforts that led to the spotting of one of the trapped persons under rubble near an earthmover and a tipper lorry around noon. As they were inching towards him after carefully removing the rubble heaped on him, a bigger landslide triggered panic among the rescuers, who were asked to come-up immediately considering their safety.

“We saw the nape of the man, and he remained motionless. Despite stones falling intermittently, we were progressing in hopes of retrieving him within the next few minutes but a bigger landslide inside the quarry forced us to halt the work,” said Sudhakar, Assistant Commandant of the NDRF team.

He said the team would resume the operation on Tuesday after getting the technical opinion of geologists.

Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant and District Collector V. Vishnu also arrived at the quarry and were briefed about the challenges the rescuers were facing.

A team of locals, experienced in operating the earthmovers and lorries in the quarries, offered to help the NDRF personnel. “A landslide of this magnitude after a major accident is quite expected. We have faced this situation during quarrying. So, we can continue the operation,” they told the officials, who were skeptical about the hazardous situation and having them assist in the rescue operation.

Around 5 p.m., the operation started along with a few Fire and Rescue Services personnel to extricate the man under the rubble, which did not yield positive results till 8.45 p.m.

The police stationed at the quarry had a tough time dealing with the representatives of political parties, including the Naam Thamizhar Katchi and several splinter caste outfits, who questioned them about the rescue operation being delayed. Even though entry into the quarry was restricted by the police, the groups barged their way into the site of the accident.