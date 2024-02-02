Interim injunction on implementation of projects on bunds of Vandiyur, Thenkal tanks

February 02, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MADURAI

Justice M. Dhandapani of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered interim injunction on the implementation of projects on the bunds of Vandiyur and Thenkal tanks in Madurai.

After two judges of a Division Bench of the court took divergent views on the petitions pertaining to the implementation of the projects, the High Court Registry was directed to place the papers before the Chief Justice for appropriate orders. Justice Dhandapani was named the third judge to hear the matter with regard to whether injunction needs to be granted or not.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi heard the petitions filed by R. Manibharathi of Madurai who challenged the projects and sought a direction to the authorities to restore the tanks to their original position. On January 22, Justices Swaminathan, Dhandapani and Pugalendhi inspected Vandiyur and Thenkal tanks.

In his order, Justice Dhandapani observed that based on the personal inspection and the materials placed before the court, it revealed that significant damage had been caused to the bunds. The judge observed that he was inclined to grant an order of interim injunction by endorsing the order passed by Justice Swaminathan.

Earlier, Justice Swaminathan had granted an interim injunction on the works being carried out on the bunds of the two tanks. Integrity of waterbodies is as important as national integrity, the judge had observed. Justice Pugalendhi said that he did not agree with the view of granting interim order at this stage when the work was in progress since May 2023. We have to strike a balance and such a balance is to be seen from the point of view of development and environment, the judge observed.

Registry was directed to place the batch of petitions before the Division Bench for hearing on the merits of the issue at the earliest, upon ascertaining the convenience of the Division Bench.