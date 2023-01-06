ADVERTISEMENT

Interim injunction against demolition of public hall

January 06, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining authorities from demolishing ‘Seerani Arangam’, a public hall in Singampunari in Sivaganga district.

In his public interest litigation petition that came up for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar, P. Chandran of Singampunari said the public hall was more than 50 years old and the people conducted public meetings there.

However, the authorities had planned to demolish the building and construct a new complex with a town panchayat office, he said.

