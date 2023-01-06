HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Interim injunction against demolition of public hall

January 06, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining authorities from demolishing ‘Seerani Arangam’, a public hall in Singampunari in Sivaganga district.

In his public interest litigation petition that came up for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar, P. Chandran of Singampunari said the public hall was more than 50 years old and the people conducted public meetings there.

However, the authorities had planned to demolish the building and construct a new complex with a town panchayat office, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.