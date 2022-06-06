Interim bail granted to Sattankulam case accused

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to suspended Head Constable Samadurai, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks. He had sought interim bail to attend a domestic event.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted interim bail to the petitioner till 4 p.m. on June 7. He was ordered to be released on interim bail on executing a bond for a sum of ₹25,000 to the satisfaction of the Superintendent of the Madurai Central Prison.

The court directed Samadurai to surrender before the prison authorities on June 7 without fail. The Superintendent of the Madurai Central Prison was directed to file a compliance report on June 8.