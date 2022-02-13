DMK’s bid to capture century-old municipality for first time

DMK’s bid to capture century-old municipality for first time

Virudhunagar municipality is poised for a straight contest between AIADMK and DMK alliance. The century-old municipality boasts of the pride that it was headed by former Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj, for one day.

“Kamaraj, who was elected as chairperson, while he was in prison during the pre-independence era, upon assuming charge on March 31, 1942, resigned the post the same day. He believed that he could not give his best attention for the local body since he was actively involved in independence struggle,” said former vice-chairperson of the municipality,S. Balakrishnasamy.

Both the Dravidian parties have not explicitly announced the Chairperson candidate,. However, the DMK which is contesting from 23 seats along with Congress (10) and CPI (M) 2, has two potential candidates for the post.

The party town secretary, S.R.S. Dhanapalan’s wife, Indira and former town secretary, Rajakani’s son, Madhavan, would vie for the DMK to occupy the coveted post for the first time, which had been held by women in the last four terms.

The AIADMK which has held the post of chairperson for the first time in 2011 is tight-lipped on the issue.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which had held that post in 2001, when its candidate, Amutha Dharmarajan, won against AIADMK candidate due to local politics.

“We had three councilors then from our party,” said party Virudhunagar East BJP district secretary, M. Gajendran. The party has fielded its candidates in 29 out of 36 seats in the town.

An industrialist, Gokulam Thangaraj, who was denied AIADMK party ticket for the last Assembly election lost it on Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam ticket and joined the DMK with the aim for the post of Virudhunagar municipal chairman. But, only disappointment was in store for him again he did not get ticket to contest.

Meanwhile, the former chairperson, Karthik Karikolraj, who managed to staged a coup against the official Congress candidate and win the post in the indirect election is again contesting as an independent. Her son, Vigneshwaran is also an independent candidate from another ward..

“Since, I was not with the party for the last few years, I could not get a ticket from Congress. But, I believe that I could muster support from my party and others to get into the top post again,” she hoped.

The town which is the district headquarters lack basic facility what with the underground drainage work that started in 2008 has not been completed even after 13 years.

“A huge chunk of areas are yet to get the UGD connection. With no proper treatment facility, the sewage is drained into Kowshika river,” complained Mr. Balakrishnasamy.

Similarly, even the Tambiraparani combined drinking water scheme could not provide daily water supply. Water is supplied only once in five days as proper distribution system has not been put in place even after constructing two big overhead tanks.

The New bus stand that was constructed 22 years back is still left unutilized though the town is facing huge traffic congestion. The AIDMK could boast of having brought the Government Medical College along with upgraded hospital to the town.