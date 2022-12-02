Intercom facility introduced in Palayamkottai Central Prison

December 02, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Family members of Palayamkottai Central Prison inmates, who earlier on had to speak in high pitch with their loved-ones due to the noisy condition prevailing in the visiting hall can now use intercoms to converse clearly and peacefully.

The facility was inaugurated by DIG (Prisons), Madurai, D. Palani, on Friday at Palayamkottai Central Prison, which houses 1,353 convicts and undertrials. With the launch of the facility, 26 inmates can speak with their visitors at a time.

If the visitors can provide necessary documents to prove their identity and their relationship with the inmates, they can meet the undertrials thrice a week and convicts twice a week. Since, a large number of visitors come to the prison to meet prisoners, conversation was difficult at the meeting hall, which is a narrow passage separated by a wire mesh. The area would turn noisy as 15 inmates would be speaking to visitors at any given time.

To avert this problem, intercom facility was introduced in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore and Salem Central Prisons. On Friday, Palayamkottai Central Prison received this facility and 26 intercoms were inaugurated in the presence of Additional Superintendent of Prisons Vinoth.

Mr. Palani said the inmates would not be allowed to misuse this facility for plotting with the visitors for orchestrating any crime outside if they do, they would have to face the music.

“Since the warders will be monitoring the inmates speaking with their visitors, there will be no space for misusing this facility. The inmates can peacefully discuss their family matters or their case details with the visitors,” Mr. Palani said.