HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intercollegiate cultural festival held at agricultural college

June 25, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi receives a memento at a function held at Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi receives a memento at a function held at Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A two-day State-level intercollegiate cultural festival, ‘Talentia 23,’ concluded at Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi on Saturday inaugurated the festival which saw participation of about 1,000 participants from 41 colleges in the State. In her address, she said the TNAU had secured the fifth place among the top agricultural universities. It focused on a fine balance of academics and skill development of students.

AC and RI Dean P. P. Mahendran, S. Kanchana, Dean, CSC and RI offered felicitations.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, the chief guest for the valedictory function, distributed prizes. An alumni of AC&RI, the CoP recalled his days on his alma mater. Mr Talentia and Ms Talentia awards and top performers received special awards. Earlier, staff advisor B. Bhakiyathu Saliha welcomed and K. Shanti proposed a vote of thanks, a press release stated.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.