Interactive session on improving trade, tourism ties between India and Malaysia held

February 17, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the objective of improving trade and tourism ties between India and Malaysia, an interactive session was organised by South Tamil Nadu Association of Travel and Tourism (STATT) on its eighth anniversary celebrations, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of the Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai, Saravana Kumar Kumaravasagam said that Madurai was a popular tourist destination. He also spoke about the architecture of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.

President of STATT R.A. Ravichandran said that while India was a popular tourist destination among the Malaysians, similarly Malaysia was a favourite tourist destination among the Indians. Following the inaugural session, a business-to-business (b2b) meet was held in association with various travel agents and tour operators associations across the State.

