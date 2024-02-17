GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Interactive session on improving trade, tourism ties between India and Malaysia held

February 17, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the objective of improving trade and tourism ties between India and Malaysia, an interactive session was organised by South Tamil Nadu Association of Travel and Tourism (STATT) on its eighth anniversary celebrations, here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of the Consulate General of Malaysia, Chennai, Saravana Kumar Kumaravasagam said that Madurai was a popular tourist destination. He also spoke about the architecture of Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple.

President of STATT R.A. Ravichandran said that while India was a popular tourist destination among the Malaysians, similarly Malaysia was a favourite tourist destination among the Indians. Following the inaugural session, a business-to-business (b2b) meet was held in association with various travel agents and tour operators associations across the State.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.