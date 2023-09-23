HamberMenu
Interaction on ‘Doing Business in the U.S.’ held in Madurai

September 23, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday organised an interaction meeting in association with U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Consulate, Chennai, on ‘Doing Business in the U.S.’.

Speaking on the occasion, Carey Arun, principal commercial officer of U.S. Commercial Service, said they were ready to extend all possible support to the trade and industry and the businessmen of Tamil Nadu to invest in industries in the U.S.. She said U.S. Commercial Service would provide guidance and advice on which industries could invest in the U.S. to increase productivity and earn profits.

She said U.S. Commercial Service was also ready to provide the necessary assistance to those who had already invested in the trade and industrial sector in the U.S.. Interested persons could visit their website for further information, she said.

She also urged those involved in the trade and industry to take part in the trade and industrial investors summit ‘Select USA Investment Summit’ to be held in the U.S. in 2024.

Chamber president N. Jegatheesan said the trade body had a cordial relationship with U.S. Commercial Service for many years. In 2013, the Chamber took a delegation of 45 representatives to the U.S. to promote bilateral trade. The delegation got to know about various business opportunities. The Chamber had signed a business-related Memorandum of Understanding with U.S. Commercial Service, Chennai, to ensure bilateral trade opportunities, he said.

Senior commercial specialist of U.S. Commercial Service Mala Venkat, Chamber secretary J. Selvam, vice-presidents Ba. Ramesh, G. Elangovan and D.S. Jeeier Babu and treasurer S. Sridhar participated in the interaction.

