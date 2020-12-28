Interaction by DMK manifesto committee

THOOTHUKUDI
The DMK's election manifesto committee headed by senior leader and MP T R Baalu interacted with the trade and industry among others here on Monday.
As part of the preparation of the manifesto, the DMK president M K Stalin had formed an eight-member committee comprising senior members.
They have proposed to visit the major districts in Tamil Nadu and interact with the stakeholders. For instance, in Thoothukudi, the committee members listened to the grievances of the trade associations and the relief they expected from the next government, which would come to power.
Hence, the DMK had planned to hear the issues first hand and then examine the modalities on a solution for the same, a committee member said and hoped to complete the exercise by January 2021 end.
The delegation from match industries, farm sector, agro-based units, fishermen and the autorickshaw drivers associations submitted a memorandum, the committee members said.
Apart from Mr. Baalu, the members included T K S Illangovan, Tiruchi Siva, MP K. Kanimozhi and others. The party MLAs Geetha Jeevan, Anita R Radhakrishnan, and Shanmugiah also participated.
